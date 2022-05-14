1 person dies in Langley, B.C. after vintage roadster collides with minivan

A 49-year-old man has been killed after his vintage Ford car crashed into a minivan in Langley, B.C. on Friday afternoon.

Mounties say the driver of a 1932 Ford Roadster suddenly swerved into a Dodge Caravan at the 20700-block of Grade Crescent around 4 p.m. Friday.

The driver was flung from his car after the crash, police say, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the dead driver may have had a medical emergency that led to the collision.

The driver of the van was not injured in the crash, but is "extremely affected by shock," according to the Langley RCMP.

Anyone who has more information on the crash, including dashcam footage, is asked to call RCMP at 604-532-3200.