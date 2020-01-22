Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in South Surrey
Officers were called to the 2400-block of 188 Street just after 7 a.m. PT Wednesday, where first responders found the pedestrian unresponsive, police said.

Man, 55, found unresponsive in the 2400-block of 188 Street

A 55-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Surrey, B.C., police say.

Officers were called to the 2400-block of 188 Street just after 7 a.m. PT Wednesday, where first responders found the pedestrian unresponsive, police said in a written statement.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police.

The RCMP's criminal collision team has taken over the investigation.

Meanwhile, police are asking the public to stay away from the area while a forensic reconstruction of the incident gets underway.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

