Man charged with killing 3 people in Prince George motel fire

RCMP say a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing the death of three people in a motel fire in Prince George, B.C., last year.

Justin Kyle Aster is accused of setting a fire that burned the downtown Econo Lodge motel on July 8, 2020.

Three people were killed in the fire and several others narrowly escaped.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved charges of:

Three counts of criminal negligence causing death

Arson in relation to inhabited property

Arson damaging property

Aster is in custody awaiting his next court appearance. RCMP say he is known to police.

A class-action lawsuit has also been filed against the owners of the Econo Lodge. People staying at the motel say no alarms went off alerting them to the blaze and that staff did not help guide guests to safety.

