Fatal hit-and-run in Penticton prompts call for witnesses and surveillance footage

Police in Penticton, B.C., are looking for witnesses after a fatal hit-and-run claimed the life of a senior on Monday evening.

RCMP said the 68-year-old man was a pedestrian and was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Nanaimo Avenue and Winnipeg Street at around 7:40 p.m.

Officers say the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Penticton RCMP said the man had visible trauma and was treated at the scene but later died of his injuries in hospital.

"The Penticton RCMP have many resources assisting with this investigation, and are asking for any witnesses, along with any dash camera and surveillance video of this incident someone may have, to contact them," Const. James Grandy said in a statement.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information, police ask you to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, and quote file 2021-2374.