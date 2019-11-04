The four people whose car was struck in a fatal hit-and-run in Kamloops, B.C., early Sunday have been identified as either former or current international students at Thompson Rivers University.

RCMP were called to 1st Avenue and Battle Street at 1:40 a.m. PT after reports of a collision between a car with four occupants and a pick-up truck.

Two people in the car died at the scene, and the other two were taken to hospital.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, but has since been arrested.

A statement from the university's president, Brett Fairbairn, posted on TRU's website, says all four people in the car were international students, either current or alumni.

A university spokesperson declined to give further details about their identities or their status at the school.

"Our deepest thoughts are with their families and loved ones," Fairbairn said in the statement. "On behalf of TRU, I offer our condolences."

Counselling services are available for students, faculty and staff at the university.

RCMP are still investigating the collision.