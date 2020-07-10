Fatal drowning on B.C. lake being investigated by RCMP, coroner

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Kelowna on Thursday.

Police say first responders rushed to the 2000 block of Boucherie Road near Okanagan Lake just before 1:45 p.m. for a report of a drowning.

They learned that a 65-year-old man had been swimming in the lake, but failed to re-surface.

Nearby witnesses found the man and pulled him from the water, and immediately began performing CPR.

Emergency services arrived and continued the life-saving efforts, but the man could not be resuscitated.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone involved and the heroic efforts of witnesses, the man passed away," said Kelowna RCMP Const. Solana Paré.

"RCMP victim services are providing support to the witnesses, friends and family of the victim. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victim during this difficult time."

Both the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are not releasing or confirming the identity of the man at this time due to privacy concerns.