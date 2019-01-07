B.C. Mounties are asking drivers to slow down and be cautious of winter conditions after at least four fatal crashes on the province's highways since the start of the new year.

The fatal collisions included three on Sunday alone, according to an RCMP news release.

"Road and weather conditions can change rapidly and without warning," the release said. "Reducing speed lowers your chance of being injured or killed in a collision. Ensure your vehicle is equipped with proper winter tread when venturing out on B.C.'s highways this winter."

The RCMP officers who police B.C.'s highway system dealt with their first deadly crash of 2019 on Jan. 4, along Highway 1 west of Field, where a car crossed the centre line and collided head on with a transport truck.

A female Alberta resident who was sitting in the car's passenger seat was killed in the crash, while the driver was seriously injured.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash. Investigators believe weather, road conditions and driver experience could have contributed to the collision.

Two days later, there were three fatal crashes across the province.

At 1 a.m. in Richmond, a woman was killed after she crashed into a highway sign after leaving Highway 99. The impact flipped her vehicle, which landed in a water-filled ditch. It was raining heavily at the time, and weather and driver experience may have been factors.

Later the same morning, police were called to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 3 east of Fernie. A male driver had crossed the centre line and collided with a commercial van and a second vehicle. The driver of the first car was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed.

It was snowing heavily at the time, and snow had been accumulating on the highway.

Another person was killed Sunday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 97 south of Vernon. The three vehicles were all headed south when one made an attempt to pass the other two, hitting one of them in the process. The driver of the car that was struck lost control and slammed into a rock face, killing a passenger.

Investigators believe driver inexperience might have been a factor.