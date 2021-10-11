Single-vehicle crashes claim lives in Vancouver, Vanderhoof

Vancouver police have confirmed one person in their 30s has died in a single-vehicle crash near the Jericho lands in the city's Point Grey neighbourhood.

A black Acura MDX SUV appears to have lost control at West 4th Avenue and NW Marine Drive at around 9 p.m. PT Sunday, police said. The vehicle hit the curb, a traffic pole and then came to a stop against a large tree.

Photos taken at the scene show extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Vanouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said early indications are that speed was a factor.

"Our collision investigations unit is investigating to see if there were any other causes," said Visintin.

The Acura MDX invovled in the crash is seen on a flatbed tow truck. (Ryan Stelting/CBC)

Also Sunday, a 37-year-old man died in a single vehicle crash on Highway 27 near Vanderhoof, B.C., police say.

RCMP is investigating the cause of the crash and is asking anyone with information, including any dash camera video, to call 250-567-2222.