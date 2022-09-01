Man charged with impaired and dangerous driving in Nanaimo crash that killed woman, 74

A man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving in connection with a fatal crash in Nanaimo, B.C., last year.

Colin Hewitt, 50, was arrested on Aug. 26 in connection with the May 20, 2021, collision, Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement on Thursday.

According to witnesses, Hewitt's pickup truck ran a red light and collided with a vehicle that was turning left at the intersection of Cranberry Road and the Trans-Canada Highway around 9 p.m.

The 74-year-old woman driving the vehicle that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hewitt was airlifted to hospital, police said.

During the initial investigation, Const. Gary O'Brien said speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Hewitt has now been charged with two counts of impaired driving and one count of dangerous driving.

Following a bail hearing on the day of his arrest, Hewitt was released from custody.

His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.