Mother killed, 4 children hurt after truck drives into oncoming traffic on B.C. highway

A mother-of-four died in a crash on a highway near Trail, B.C., over the weekend, RCMP say.

A statement Monday said the woman was driving southbound on Highway 22 when a Ford pickup travelling north drove into her lane and hit her vehicle head on near Hanna Drive.

The 34-year-old woman was killed. Police have not released her name.

RCMP said her four children, aged eight to 14, were in the SUV and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The statement from B.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of the Ford was not hurt. Everyone involved in the crash was "from the local area," police said.

"At this time, driver impairment has been ruled out as a cause of this crash. However, police are seeking witnesses, including any dashboard camera video of the pre-collision driving of the Ford pickup," read the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Nelson by calling 250-354-5180 and quoting file 2022-5332.