Driver of stolen truck killed in collision with semi on Hwy 3 south of Princeton

A 35-year-old man has died after he allegedly stole a truck Wednesday morning and then crashed it into a parked tractor-trailer on Hwy 3 south of Princeton, B.C., according to the RCMP.

Police officers were called to a home in the village of Coalmont just after 7 a.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle.

The homeowner had left his truck running in the driveway and returned to see someone driving it away, according to RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

The owner tried to follow the truck in another vehicle but lost track of it when it entered the downtown of the nearby City of Princeton, according to the RCMP.

Police officers patrolled the area for the stolen truck and were later notified of a collision on Highway 3, south of the city near the Sunday Summit brake check, said Bayda in a written statement.

The stolen truck had crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked near the brake check, he said.

A 35-year-old man was found dead in the driver's seat.

"Witnesses reported seeing the truck driving at excessive speed on Highway 3 and not being followed by any other vehicle prior to the collision," said Bayda.

The dead man was known to police officers and had no fixed address.

"The Princeton RCMP assisted by the RCMP south Okanagan traffic services reconstruction analyst are continuing to investigate the vehicle theft and the man's death," said Bayda.

"Speed and dangerous driving are believed to be contributing factors."

The identify of the deceased man has not been released. The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.