One person is dead following a truck collision on Highway 99 south of Vancouver

One driver is dead after a commercial vehicle collided with a smaller flat-deck truck on a busy highway in Richmond, about 20 km south of Vancouver, Tuesday morning, B.C. Highway Patrol confirmed.

Traffic is closed indefinitely on Highway 99 southbound due to the ongoing investigation. B.C. Highway Patrol is asking motorists to check Drive B.C. for updates.

First responders arrived at the scene on Highway 99 southbound between Blundell Road and Steveston Highway at 8:47 a.m.

B.C. Highway Patrol South Coast members, Richmond RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services were on site. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, and the B.C. Coroner's Service will also be assisting with the investigation.

There is no indication that criminality is a contributing factor, B.C. Highway Patrol said in a statement.