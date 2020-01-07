Fatal collision closes Highway 1 in both directions west of Golden, B.C.
1 person has died in a 4-vehicle collision
One person has died in a multi-vehicle collision that has closed Highway 1 in both directions 20 kilometres west of Golden, B.C.
DriveBC is warning of heavy delays.
The collision involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles, according to RCMP.
No detour is available and DriveBC estimates the highway will remain closed until at least 8 p.m. PT.
Heavy snow has been falling in the area since this morning and Environment Canada has posted a winter storm warning for the region with 25 centimetres of accumulation expected.
The cause of the collision is not known but RCMP say winter driving conditions are being considered as a possible contributing factor.
Drivers were being advised to consider postponing non-essential travel through the area.
CLOSED <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> / <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldenBC</a> - Vehicle incident approx. 20 KM West of Golden has the highway closed in both directions. Assessment ongoing, no estimated opening time or detour available. Expect heavy delays. Further info: <a href="https://t.co/HpiizGxkHt">https://t.co/HpiizGxkHt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TCH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Revelstoke?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Revelstoke</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RogersPass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RogersPass</a> <a href="https://t.co/uD4rC1oep1">pic.twitter.com/uD4rC1oep1</a>—@DriveBC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.