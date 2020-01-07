Fatal collision closes Highway 1 in both directions west of Golden, B.C.

One person has died in a multi-vehicle collision that has closed Highway 1 in both directions 20 kilometres west of Golden, B.C.

DriveBC is warning of heavy delays.

The collision involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles, according to RCMP.

No detour is available and DriveBC estimates the highway will remain closed until at least 8 p.m. PT.

Heavy snow has been falling in the area since this morning and Environment Canada has posted a winter storm warning for the region with 25 centimetres of accumulation expected.

The cause of the collision is not known but RCMP say winter driving conditions are being considered as a possible contributing factor.

Drivers were being advised to consider postponing non-essential travel through the area.