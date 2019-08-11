Driver dies after veering car into canal near Lillooet, B.C.

RCMP say one person is dead after an SUV plunged into a canal near Lillooet, B.C. Friday afternoon.

The incident took place on Highway 99 South, approximately 2 kilometres south of the mountain community.

Police say the vehicle lost control, veered off the road and into the Seaton Lake BC Hydro canal.

There were four people in the vehicle. Three managed to escape, but the fourth — the driver — died on scene.

Tessa Deardorff, a tourist from Atlanta making a road-trip from Whistler to Banff, had been driving along the road and saw the SUV pass her.

"It was one of the worst accidents I'd ever seen," Deardorff said.

"It was right around the [curb ahead] sign that the SUV came barrelling past me, over the double-yellow line and passed me. They obviously couldn't make the turn, and …They ploughed through the cement barricades blocking off access to the power company and the SUV flipped a couple of times and landed in the power canal."

Deardorff as well as other vehicles stopped. One of the stopped vehicles had a member who was trained in first aid who was able to help some of the passengers who escaped from the vehicle, she said.

They remained on scene for three hours as first responders attended to the incident.

"We couldn't see the vehicle [in the canal]," she said. "The BC Hydro guy that I talked to said the canal is only eight feet deep, and they had turned off the plant so the water level was going down. It was a huge SUV, so I was surprised we couldn't see any of it."

Police are seeking further witnesses. They should call Ashcroft Central Interior Traffic Services at 250-453-2216.