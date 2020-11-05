'I'm worried I'll never see him again': Family desperately searches for missing 15-year-old

Jim Timmins has been living out of a small Ford station wagon for days. There's a picture of his missing son, Nolan Godron, posted on one of the side windows. Two more are taped onto the back.

"I've printed out 1,000 photographs for us," said Timmins, who's been putting them up at SkyTrain stations, street corners, and on telephone poles in areas where he believes his son may have been spotted.

"I've been talking to people everywhere, store owners, anyone, city officials working in the streets, taxi drivers — anyone that will listen to me."

Godron, 15, is a patient at the Maples Adolescent Care Centre at Riverview Hospital. He was last seen on the Riverview grounds on Saturday, Oct. 24 at around 12:45 p.m.

Shortly after he fled, Coquitlam RCMP announced he was "unlawfully at large." The teen was being held at the Maples under mental health legislation.

RCMP say it dispatched its missing persons unit, but so far, search efforts have been fruitless. Godron's parents say they are offering a reward for any information that might lead to him being found.

Missing two weeks

Godron was admitted to the mental health centre earlier this year, after he was diagnosed with psychosis and schizophrenia, said Timmins.

Godron is described as a half-Caucasian and half-South Asian male with wavy black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet six inches, or 1.68 metres tall.

(Submitted by Fidelia Gordron)

Timmins says his son was out for a walk with a staff member and was riding his longboard when he fled. The board and helmet were later found discarded nearby.

The father raced to the Lower Mainland from his home in Victoria as soon as he got the news.

"I was on the next ferry," he said. "I began the search immediately and haven't stopped since."

Police say Godron may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public, so anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

"We are looking," said Const. Deanna Law. "He's 15, and obviously the weather is not the best. Everything we can possibly do, we are doing."

So far, that means following up on possible sightings and reaching out to any hospitals that might have taken him in. Police have been regularly in touch with Timmins, Law said.

Timmins holds a poster describing his missing son in Coquitlam on Wednesday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Concern for his well-being

But Timmins says he wishes search efforts from both police and hospital staff would go a step further.

"They seem to treat it like it's an ordinary runaway child and it's no pressing matter," he said. "I'm not sure what they've done ... it's really putting up my hackles."

He says he's requested police search the Fraser River for his missing son. Godron had escaped the facility previously and attempted to cross the body of water.

"The biggest fear in my mind is that he's suffering," said Timmins, fighting back tears. "I'm worried I'll never see him again."

It's a sentiment echoed by Godron's mother, Fidelia Godron, who fears the clock is ticking.

"I'm scared to death," she said. "He needs to be found. At this point, it's not looking good ... he's been off his medication for 13 days, he's going to rapidly deteriorate."

Anyone with information about Godron's whereabouts is asked to call 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2020-28901.