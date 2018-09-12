Family's disappearance triggers RCMP search

Surrey RCMP are asking for information about a missing family of four.

According to a release, the Anderson family was reported missing to police by another family member on Sept. 11 at around 6:30 p.m. PT.

They were last seen on Sept. 9, and were last heard from on Sept. 10 at approximately 9 p.m. PT by a family member.

Their vehicle was last seen on video surveillance leaving the parking garage of their residence in the 13700 block of 100 Avenue at 2 p.m. PT on Sept. 11.

Investigators believe the family could possibly be driving to Alberta. (Surrey RCMP)

RCMP have released the following descriptions of the family members:

Sheldon Anderson, the father, is 43, approximately five feet 10 inches tall and approximately 190 pounds with dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

Nona Anderson, the mother, is 45, approximately five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build and long blond hair.

Daughter Chanel Anderson is 13, approximately five feet tall, with a thin build and long, blond hair.

Daughter Mariah Anderson is 10, approximately four feet tall, with a thin build and long, blond hair.

The Andersons' vehicle is a 2002 tan-coloured Toyota Sienna mini-van with Alberta licence plate BGZ2221.

The family has been known to frequent Minoru Park in Richmond, B.C.

Investigators believe they could possibly be driving to Alberta.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this family is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

