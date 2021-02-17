Family refused access to suite after Vancouver tenant's sudden death

Like so many Vancouverites, George Shaw was a renter.

Originally from Ottawa, the 42-year-old relocated to the Lower Mainland to work as a grip on film and television productions, occasionally crossing paths with the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Nicholas Cage and Russel Brand.

In November, he signed the lease to an apartment at 1160 Haro Street in the city's West End. He had lived there little more than a month when he died suddenly on Jan. 1.

Patricia Langedock was listed as her younger brother's emergency contact. She says she was caught off guard when Hollyburn Properties Ltd., which manages the building, called her in Ontario on Jan. 27 to ask why Shaw's suite had not yet been cleared out.

"I had no idea what [Hollyburn] was talking about," said Langedock, 43.

She was even more confused when, after arriving in Vancouver, Hollyburn informed her she could not enter the suite, as she had not applied to administer Shaw's estate.

Langedock says her brother struggled with addiction issues, and had recently separated from his wife while he was in rehab. She also says he had no will or executor when he passed, and that his estate is valued somewhere between $3,000-$5,000.

She says the family was advised against applying to become its administrator for fear it would be too cumbersome and costly.

At the same time, the family says access to Shaw's suite would help them achieve closure. They are asking Hollyburn to grant them permission to retrieve some of his old possessions.

CBC submitted repeated requests to interview Hollyburn Properties about Shaw's rental.

In a statement, the company expressed its "heartfelt condolences" to the family, writing it is "doing [its] best to help them navigate the situation."

"Hollyburn has not been provided the legal documentation required to allow access to the unit which would name the administrator of the estate or executor of the will. As soon as the documentation is received, Hollyburn will allow the granted administrator access to the suite."

George Shaw's sister Patricia, right, says she was 'caught off guard' when Hollyburn Properties called to ask why she hadn't cleared out her dead brother's suite. Several weeks later, she says, the company is refusing to let her into the apartment because she had not applied to be the administrator of Shaw's estate. (CBC/Hugo Belanger)

"We were going to donate all of his furniture to his rehab centre and maybe take, like, a couple of shirts and shoes and hats in memory of him," said Langedock, noting that her brother was an avid streetwear collector.

"To them, it's nothing — to us, it's just a little something to remember him."

"The greyest of all zones"

One residential tenancy advocate independent from the family's case tells CBC it's "probably the greyest of all zones."

"A tenant's family and next of kin has a reasonable expectation to want some of their belongings," said Robert Patterson, lawyer and legal advocate with the Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre. "At the same time, a landlord might have significant concerns about giving property that belongs to an estate to somebody who isn't a representative."

B.C.'s Wills, Estates and Succession Act establishes that spouses, kids and family members may step forward to administer an estate when someone passes away without a will.

In the instance where nobody comes forward, the court can appoint a public guardian and trustee, pending application. Smaller estates, such as Shaw's, however, may often be left to stagnate due to a lack of monetary incentive.

"With a small estate, being an executor may seem like a high-risk, low reward prospect," explained Patterson. Executors are often saddled with obligations, for instance, and may be held liable if done incorrectly. This can include paying for the deceased's debts, including taxes owed.

Shaw's family members, meanwhile, acknowledge that the rules are important but hope they can retrieve some of his belongings without administering his estate.

"It''s a big pile of garbage," said the deceased's brother-in-law Keith Langedock, 42.

"Some rules are meant to be bent," he said.