'Jemal, please come home.' Family of missing New West man makes emotional plea

A New Westminster family mourning the loss of their son is making an emotional plea for help on the one-year anniversary of his disappearance.

At a news conference Wednesday, Melaku Reta described the devastating toll his son Jemal Reta's disappearance has taken on everyone who loved the 21-year-old.

"Jemal's mother and brother think of him every day," his father said. "I don't know where he is, and we have looked everywhere for him. I love my son. I miss my son."

In a statement following the conference, RCMP said Reta disappeared on the night of Dec. 9, 2019, after leaving his friend's home in the 1900-block of Edinburgh Street in New Westminster, B.C.

The statement included a clip from surveillance video captured that night, showing Reta getting into a minivan outside the friend's home, at 7:20 p.m.

His family reported him missing when he didn't return that night, and he hasn't been seen since, it said.

"He will be turning 23 next week," his father said. "In his room, we have all of Jemal's trophies from track and field. Over many years, he won 120 medals and five trophies. Jemal loved sports."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been pursuing various leads for the past year, the statement said. Police said Reta's whereabouts still remains a mystery, but they believe foul play is involved, according to the statement.

Homicide investigators believe 21-year-old Jemal Reta met with foul play some time after leaving his friend's home on the night of Dec. 9, 2019. (IHIT)

Jemal's father, who brought the entire family from Sudan to Canada in 2005 hoping for a better life, remained hopeful.

"Anyone that knows where Jemal is needs to help us," he said. "Please report any information to police, so we can find him."

"Jemal, please come home, I love you. Please let us know where you are."