Family pets killed in house fire despite attempt to save with special oxygen masks
3 people escaped the house fire in Prince George, B.C., but 2 dogs didn't survive
Two dogs have died in a house fire in Prince George, despite the efforts of fire fighters who tried to resuscitate the family pets.
Emergency officials say three people living in the house on Gordon Crescent did manage to escape the burning basement. They were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.
But their family pets didn't survive.
Prince George Fire Rescue chief John Iverson said Prince George's fire trucks routinely carry special cone-shaped oxygen masks to revive pets suffering from smoke inhalation.
"They are special masks designed to fit the animals and hopefully give them a chance," Iverson told CBC News. "Sadly, today it didn't work out."
Iverson said the oxygen masks have been used to give first aid to pets numerous times, with some success.
The fire broke out early Tuesday morning in a laundry room in the basement of a house on Gordon Crescent, in the Ospika and 1st Ave area of Prince George.
Assistant Chief Kevin Woodhouse said an investigation into the fire is underway.
