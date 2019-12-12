Family of Richmond, B.C., homicide victim appeals for information

The sister of homicide victim Michael Thompson is appealing to the people who know what happened to her brother to come forward.

Thompson, 37, was found dead inside an abandoned house in the 9100-block of Odlin Road in Richmond, B.C., on Sept. 20 of last year. Police have not said how he died.

"I know there are people out there who have information about what happened to Michael," said Tina Visnetin.

"I know there are friends of Michael who have not come forward to IHIT, or [who] have come forward and not told the whole story. I know you might be scared, but I ask you, please do the right thing"

Homicide victim Mike Thompson is seen on a surveillance camera at his last known location on Sept. 19, 2018 at the Richmond Walmart on Alderbridge Way. His body was found the next day in an abandoned house. (IHIT)

Visintin said Thompson had a good life and job before opiates took him down a different path.

"He was trying to sort his life out. The people who murdered Mike took a piece from the people who cared and loved him," she said.

Thompson's last confirmed sighting was at the Mcdonald's in the Walmart Super Centre at 9251 Alderbridge Way in Richmond at 11:10 p.m. on September 19, 2018, the day before his body was discovered.

He was wearing a black baseball cap turned backwards, a black jacket with a grey hoodie underneath, blue jeans, blue and red Nike runners and was on a mountain bike towing a bike trailer.

The house in the 9000-block of Odlin Road in Richmond where Thompson's body was found. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

"We are aware of several individuals who have full knowledge of what happened to Michael that night but are not cooperating with investigators," said Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT.

"We need them to provide us a statement of what they know so that we can advance Michael's investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).