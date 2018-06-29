Family of missing Lytton fisherman tries unique search strategy

Friends and family of Duane Alvin Aleck dropped a dozen brightly coloured boards into the Fraser River Friday hoping the boards will lead them to where the currents may have carried the missing man.

"They're four to five foot boards and we've spray painted them orange and put contact information for the family here in Lytton," said Ivan Machelle, Aleck's nephew.

Erin Aleck (left) and Riley Aleck (right) prepare to drop a marker board into the Fraser River. (Jackie Andrew)

"If someone finds one we would like it to be reported — when it was found and where it was found. That will let us know where he could have ended up or maybe got to shore."

Aleck has been missing since June 18 when he was swept away at his fishing spot below the Kumsheen Secondary School.

A few of the boards can be seen far below in the Fraser River. (Jackie Andrew)

He was last seen with an orange ring buoy around his waist, wading into the river to untangle a net. Later that evening, a witness reported seeing a man in an orange ring floating in the river about 10 kilometres downstream.

"We'll be releasing [the boards] from the south end of the Lytton train bridge, right above his fishing hole, so that they will catch the current that may have pulled him in," Machelle said Friday, shortly before dropping the boards.

Air, boat and ground searches have so far come up empty, but the family believes that because Aleck has strong survival skills, if he was able to make it to shore, he could still be alive.

Family and friends of missing man Duane Alvin Aleck have conducted searches using a drone, boats and along the ground. (Aleck family)

A prayer ceremony was held at the same time the boards were dropped into the river.

"We're going to ask our creator and the medicine men to call upon his spirit and help guide us to him," said Machelle.

"I want to bring him home."

Duane Aleck is the brother of Terry Aleck who, along with six others, won a historic case against the Anglican Church and government of Canada over abuse they suffered at the St. George's Indian Residential School in Lytton.