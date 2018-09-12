Family of missing Cypress snowshoer Roy Lee asks court to rule him dead

The family of Roy Lee, who went missing on Cypress Mountain in December of 2016, is asking the B.C. Supreme Court to declare him dead.

Lee, 43, and his friend, Chun Sek Lam, 64, were reported missing after their vehicle was found in the Cypress parking lot on Christmas Day 2016.

An extensive search was conducted for the two experienced mountaineers but was eventually called off, hampered in part by poor weather conditions.

In May 2017, equipment that belonged to the two men was found in the Capilano Reservoir, but their bodies were never located.

"Roy continues to receive mail, including statements from MSP as well as other bills," the petition filed in court reads in part.

"Roy's family, including the Petitioners, now wish to have closure and be able to move on with Roy's estate."

