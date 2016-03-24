Family of Michael Dunahee, who vanished 28 years ago, still searches for answers

Sunday marks 28 years since four-year-old Michael Dunahee went missing from a Victoria playground.

Dunahee was playing at the Blanshard School playground just a short distance from his family. Many people were in the area as a touch football game was happening.

After he disappeared, a massive search was launched for the little boy, but he was never found.

His mother, Crystal Dunahee, says she still hopes for some kind of answer. On Sunday, hundreds gathered at the annual Michael Dunahee 5-kilometre Fun Run and Walk held at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre.

"It's nice to have that camaraderie, and know that people are behind you 100 per cent," Dunahee said.

Two photos of Michael Dunahee. At left, as he appeared in 1991. At right, an artist's image of what he might have looked like in 2012. (Michaeldunahee.ca)

Victoria Police say Dunahee's disappearance sparked one of the largest police investigations in Canadian history into a missing child and the largest in the department's history.

Detective Sgt. Michelle Robertson of the Historical Case Review Section said in a release that the department still receives and investigates new tips.

"Over the years, many people in our community, including the investigators, have been personally and profoundly affected by this case."

Investigators say they believe someone has first-hand information about the disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact VicPD's tip line at 250-995-7444 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).