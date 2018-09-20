Family of Jessica Patrick ask community to gather on Highway 16 as body brought home

Family and friends of Jessica Patrick, an 18-year-old whose body was found near Smithers, B.C. two days ago, are asking community members to gather along Highway 16 as her body is brought home from Prince George.

The call came on Facebook, with some people in the comments suggesting people arrive at 9 a.m. dressed in red, in honour of Missing and Murdered Indigenous women.

Patrick, who also went by the last name Balczer, was a young mother and a member of the Lake Babine First Nation.

She was last seen on Aug. 31 and reported missing on Sept. 3.

On Sept. 17, RCMP said that human remains had been found, and Patrick's family confirmed her identity.