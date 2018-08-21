Family of murdered teen makes public appeal 1 year after son's death

On the one-year anniversary of the unsolved murder of teenager Tanner Krupa, police and the young man's family are appealing to the public for information concerning his death.

Krupa was a 19-year-old Edmonton resident, working in Surrey for a few months as a directional driller for an oil and gas company.

RCMP say he died as a result of an altercation with a group of men.

"It has been a long year for the family of Tanner Krupa, who are eagerly seeking answers to what happened to their loved one," said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT.

"We urge anyone with information about Tanner's death to please come forward and speak with IHIT today."

Jang says Surrey RCMP received a report of an altercation just after 5 a.m. PT on Aug. 20, 2017 in the 6900 block of 127A Street.

He says police arrived to find Krupa dead in a back alleyway.

Bystanders hold information

Detectives believe Krupa was assaulted by some men in the group, while others were bystanders.

They're appealing to those who didn't participate physically to come forward with their first-hand knowledge of what happened.

"This must weigh heavily on their conscience, so I'm speaking actually directly to them today. If you have information, and we know that you do, help us make things right," said Jang.

"It's never too late to do the right thing, and we urge you to come forward, give some peace, give some answers to Tanner's loved ones today."

The group of men is associated with a white Toyota Corolla and a white Honda Civic, which police say were seen leaving the area after the assault.

Tanner Krupa Homicide: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> believes a white Toyota Corolla & white Honda Civic are associated to group of males involved in altercation w/ Tanner. Call <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> today if you have info. 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) <a href="https://t.co/lFeuf3pHRH">pic.twitter.com/lFeuf3pHRH</a> —@HomicideTeam

A mother's plea

IHIT has released a video recorded statement by Tanner's mother, in which she pleads for witnesses to the death of her only child to come forward, so she can find closure and grieve.

"We are making this appeal particularly to those who knew Tanner or knew his attackers and may have valuable information, and they can help police with this murder," said Tanner's mother, Kim Krupa.

"We would like to request that anyone who has any information at all about Tanner's death to please, please contact the IHIT team and let them know. Nothing is too small. No clue is too small. Just give them a call."

Krupa's mother describes her son as an avid bodybuilder who had plans to study fitness at university in the fall.

Police say Krupa had no criminal record and no known association with gang activity.

IHIT is asking anyone with information on these vehicles or Krupa's death to contact them at 1-877-551-4448, by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say there has yet to be any arrests or criminal charges in connection to Krupa's death.

