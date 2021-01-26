Family of missing B.C. rancher appeals for help on 2nd anniversary of disappearance

Family members of a man missing in British Columbia's southern Interior are appealing for information on the second anniversary of his disappearance.

Ben Tyner's father, mother and brother released the videotaped appeal from their home in Wyoming, urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Tyner was 33 years old and managing the Nicola Ranch near Merritt, B.C., about 300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, when he was last seen leaving the compound on horseback, possibly to search for cattle in the surrounding hills.

His still-saddled horse was found two days later on a logging road outside the community, but there's been no sign of Tyner.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, RCMP Southeast District spokesperson, says police can't share the findings of the ongoing investigation but believe Tyner was the victim of homicide.

His father, Richard Tyner, says the last two years have been the most "painful, excruciating experience ever" and the family hopes someone will provide details to answer their many questions.

Watch | Ben Tyner's family speaks about the impact of his disappearance on their daily lives:

Ben Tyner's family makes plea for help two years after the rancher went missing CBC News BC Video 2:27 The family of Ben Tyner is offering a reward for information about their son's mysterious disappearance from a Merritt, B.C., ranch in January 2019. 2:27

A $15,000 reward is being offered by the Tyner family for information that locates their son and leads to the conviction of those responsible for his death.

Richard Tyner says the case has not been forgotten by residents in the Merritt area.

Ben Tyner in an RCMP handout photo. Tyner was first reported missing in January after he was last seen on horseback searching for missing cattle. His disappearance is being treated as suspicious by police. (RCMP via the Canadian Press)

"We know many local people have continued to search for Ben, and for that we are extremely grateful," he says in the statement.

"If anyone knows anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please inform the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit in Kelowna as soon as possible."