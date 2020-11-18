'I want my son back': Mother of missing Sunshine Coast man makes public plea for help

A B.C. mother is asking the public for help more than four years after a 27-year-old man went missing on the Sunshine Coast.

In a statement sent out by the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Wednesday, Dane Stanway's mother Dana Bosch said she and her family are hoping someone out there can help them bring Dane home.

"Dane has been missing and presumed to have met with foul play and deceased, but how do we know and will we ever?" asked Bosch.

Stanway was 27 years old when he was reported missing to the Sunshine Coast RCMP on May 12, 2016, according to the statement.

Dane Stanway, who had struggled with drug addiction in his adult life, disappeared 12 days after telling his mother he was going to try to change his life for the better. (IHIT supplied photo)

Police said he had spoken to his family and friends on May 6 of that year but was never heard from again.

At the time of his disappearance, he had been trying to turn his life around following years of addiction problems, said Bosch, who had spent some time with her son about 12 days earlier.

"He left with a plan to change his life completely, to move away from the Sunshine Coast, to get and stay clean," she said.

When Stanway went missing, he had been living on Gilmour Road in Gibsons, B.C., police said.

The initial RCMP investigation determined that his disappearance was suspicious in nature and IHIT later took conduct of the case.

Stanway's mother said she just wants closure so she and her family can move forward.

"To those people out there who have information that could bring closure to us, I say to you, we all have a choice in this life, [and] every choice has an effect on you and the life of others." she said.

"Dane was the sweetest boy, a thoughtful and kind son, a loving supportive brother, a true friend. He is missed, so very missed, by many," Bosh said.

"I want my son back."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.