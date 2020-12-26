Skip to Main Content
Family displaced from home after Boxing Day fire in Langley, B.C.

3 people escaped through a window, 2 dogs are missing

A family has been displaced from their home after their two-storey home was destroyed in a fire on Boxing Day.  (Curtis Kreklau)

A family has been displaced from their home in Langley, B.C. after their two-storey home was destroyed in a fire on Boxing Day.   

The two-alarm fire started at a home in the 2,000 block of 200th Street in the Fernwood neighbourhood around 12.45 a.m. PT on Dec. 26.  

Three people who were inside the house managed to escape through a window unharmed, Langley Fire said, but their two dogs remain missing. 

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

 

