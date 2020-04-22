Family 'anxiously waiting' for information on missing B.C. woman, homicide investigators say

Homicide investigators believe that a woman who went missing from her small Interior B.C. community last month may have been the victim of foul play.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is asking the public for help in the search for April Parisian, a 45-year-old Indigenous woman from Spuzzum. Parisian was last heard from on March 28.

"April may have met with foul play and that is why IHIT is involved," Sgt Frank Jang said in a press release.

"I understand there is a concerned group of April's friends and family who are anxiously waiting for an update on her whereabouts and we are doing all we can to find answers. Please remember that every small bit of information is important."

Investigators say Parisian may have been seen in the company of her boyfriend, Paris Margesson, in the time since her disappearance.

April Parisian may have been seen with her boyfriend, Paris Margesson. He was later found in her trailer, where police say he died of a self-inflected wound. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

Last week, Hope RCMP tracked down a truck and camper registered to Parisian that was parked on Vye Road near the border between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Margesson was inside, according to police , and officers tried to speak with him. He was found inside with an alleged self-inflicted wound and later died.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has taken over that file and is looking into whether police actions or inaction contributed to Margesson's death.

Parisian's whereabouts are still unknown and investigators are trying to develop a timeline of her whereabouts since March 28.

April Parisian is the owner of a red 1998 Chevrolet 2500 truck with B.C. licence plate MX8810. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

She is described as five feet and seven inches tall and 240-280 pounds in weight with blue eyes. She may have been seen with her brown pug.