Families renew call for tips, 2 years after teens slain in targeted shooting

Pawan Jhutty remembers the last time she picked up her little brother Jason from school.

She says they talked about his friends, his girlfriend, and his upcoming graduation.

In other words, they talked about his future.

Pawan Jhutty, pictured right, says it felt like a 'sick joke' when officers informed the family that her brother Jaskarn (Jason) Singh Jhutty had been killed in a targeted shooting. (Enzo Zanatta/CBC News)

"He had so many plans," said the 24-year-old.

"How excited he was to graduate with his friends, and how he was excited to get the suit for his graduation and everything."

Jhutty also remembers the moment, just a few hours later, when her brother's future came to an abrupt end.

"It felt like a sick joke" she said.

That night, 16-year-old Jaskarn (Jason) Singh Jhutty and 17-year-old Jaskaran (Jassi) Singh Bhangal were found dead in Surrey's Campbell Heights neighbourhood in what RCMP have deemed a targeted shooting.

Paramjit Jhutty holds a photo of her son, Jason Jhutty. The 16-year-old was killed in a targeted shooting on June 4, 2018. (Enzo Zanatta/CBC News)

The deaths became a flashpoint for Surrey residents, inspiring concerned residents to form the grassroots anti-gang violence group Wake Up Surrey. But the victims' families say it's been a difficult two years, with few updates on the RCMP's investigation.

"They say their hands are tied, and there's only so much they can do" said Jhutty.

"It's frustrating."

Demand for answers

Sharon Bhangal, 21, is also frustrated by the lack of communication regarding her brother's killing.

Sharon Bhangal says her brother Jassi, left, was a 'caring, loving, guy' who used to 'light up' every room he entered, (Courtesy Sharon Bhangal)

"It would definitely bring us some peace," she said. "We have no answers to anything, and constantly thinking about what happened to my brother is driving me crazy."

Two burned-out cars were discovered the night the teens were killed.

Police and family members maintain that individuals in the community have information about the shootings, but have chosen to stay silent.

"It might be difficult for some people to come up and tell what they have," she said.

"If they want to stay anonymous that's completely fine. We just want those answers."

Heartbreaking grief

Wake Up Surrey founder Gurpreet Singh Sahota, meanwhile, says the families are convinced police know who pulled the trigger.

Wake Up Surrey founder Gurpreet Singh Sahota says the Bhangal and Jhutty families have gone through 'living hell' since their sons were killed. (Belle Puri/CBC News)

"They know the people who did it," he said.

"The problem is they don't have enough witnesses to get them arrested. If they arrest them like that, then they will get bail pretty soon and there won't be ... sufficient proof to prove that they did so."

Sahota says it has been heartbreaking to see the families grieving their sons, often sharing photos and memories of the boys on social media.

He says gun violence has decreased in recent years, due to community pressure on the police, and parents. But young men are still dying.

"Somehow the system is broken and not working" he said.

CBC requested an update on the investigation from Surrey RCMP, but did not hear back before publication.

'My superhero'

While she leaves much of the public speaking to her daughter, Jason's mom remembers her son the way only a mother can.

Paramjit Jhutty says her son Jaskarn, better known as Jason, was her superhero. (Courtesy Paramjit Jhutty)

"He was my superhero," said Paramjit Jhutty, 41.

"I miss him so much. He was like my best buddy ever."

Sharon Bhangal, too, remembers a young man who lit up every room he walked into.

"I don't want anyone thinking, like, 'Oh, he was involved in a homicide,'" she said.

"I strongly believe he was killed for the wrong reasons, whatever that reason might have been."