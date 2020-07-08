Families left in months-long limbo as COVID-19 halts immigration applications
Couple says it's been four months of 'radio silence' since application submitted
Thousands of Canadians and their families have been left in limbo since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March with no word from the federal government about when their family members' immigration applications will be processed.
Applicants say the lack of communication from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has left them unable to work and caused months of stress.
Candice Vallantin, a Canadian citizen, applied to sponsor her husband Israel Seoane, a Spanish citizen, on March 5 after the couple moved to Vancouver earlier this year.
"We haven't heard anything since we mailed the application," said Vallantin. "Four months of complete radio silence."
In usual times, applicants for family sponsorship would receive an acknowledgement that their application was received and a work permit within two to three months.
Seoane, who works in the film industry, is currently in Canada on a visitor visa. He is still waiting to receive a work permit so that he can look for a job now that filming is picking up again in B.C.
"What's the point for me to start doing networking or going [...] to do a job interview when I'm not able to work," he said.
The couple is also worried that when it is finally processed, their application will be put on hold if it is incomplete.
"It's a big hurdle because if you don't complete the application properly they'll send it back to you," said Vallantin.
Family sponsorship on hold
IRCC has said that applications missing documents due to COVID-19 won't be rejected, but it hasn't said if applications that are incomplete will keep their spot in the queue if they are sent back.
Vancouver immigration lawyer Steven Meurrens says thousands, possibly tens of thousands, more are in the same position as Vallantin and Seoane. Last week, he received an email from IRCC saying that only applications submitted before February 12 were being processed.
"If not then, it's not being processed and it's not actually even in the system."
IRCC says it's prioritizing permanent residency applications for Canadians trying to return to Canada, vulnerable people and essential service workers.
Meurrens says while no updates have been announced for family sponsorship applications so far, the federal government has been making new announcements on a nearly daily basis since the pandemic started.
He says the government has already made changes to allow those with existing work permits to simply email IRCC and get their permits renewed.
"I don't know why it's not the same thing where someone can email and show that they've applied for family sponsorship and get an email back within 10 days that says 'due to COVID-19 and exceptional measures you can start working.' "
Uncertainty about application status
Vallantin has been working full time throughout the pandemic, but says the uncertainty is a huge mental strain.
"As long as I can keep this job we'll be fine," she said. "But it's really stressful not just from a financial perspective but from a mental health perspective."
She's part of Facebook and WhatsApp groups with families in similar situations.
"It's really the not knowing and the complete lack of communication and transparency which is really stressing people out and there are thousands of people in the same boat throughout Canada."
The couple wants Seoane to get a work permit as soon as possible. At the very least, they believe IRCC should let them know the status of their application.
"We shouldn't have to wait this long and we shouldn't have to be facing this endless limbo to get our lives on track."
In the meantime, Vallantin says she's thinking about writing to her local MP for help, but isn't optimistic that will help their situation or get them answers on their application.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.