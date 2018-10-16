Skip to Main Content
Families displaced after house fire in East Vancouver

William Dennis got his family to safety after smelling smoke

William Dennis lived in the basement of the damaged house for six months. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Two families are out of their homes after a fire in East Vancouver Tuesday morning.

The home in the 3500 block of Price Street — near Boundary Road and Joyce Street — caught fire just before 7 a.m.

One tenant, William Dennis, said he smelled burning plastic and got his family out.

"I just felt the smoke coming in the house and started panicking," he said. "It was a horrible smell."

Dennis and three of his family members had been living in the basement for six months. He said two more people lived upstairs.

He said everyone got out safely.

It's unclear how the fire started.

