Families displaced after house fire in East Vancouver

Two families are out of their homes after a fire in East Vancouver Tuesday morning.

The home in the 3500 block of Price Street — near Boundary Road and Joyce Street — caught fire just before 7 a.m.

crews fighting fire in East Van near Boundary and Joyce

One tenant, William Dennis, said he smelled burning plastic and got his family out.

"I just felt the smoke coming in the house and started panicking," he said. "It was a horrible smell."

Tenant says he woke his family up and everyone escaped without injury. Lots of smoke still billowing from behind the building.

Dennis and three of his family members had been living in the basement for six months. He said two more people lived upstairs.

He said everyone got out safely.

It's unclear how the fire started.

