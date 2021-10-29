Vancouver council sends False Creek South plan back to the drawing board

After three days of public hearings, Vancouver council voted unanimously to send a proposal for the future of the False Creek South neighbourhood through to a new process that will emphasize community consultation.

"I have seen council across the board listening sincerely and working collaboratively to get a good outcome here," said Coun. Christine Boyle, who introduced an amendment worked on by several members of council that effectively put a stop to the "recommended conceptual development plan" that staff had been working on.

"I'm hopeful this amendment will help address resident concerns and move us into a good planning process."

The amendments also put the project directly under the city's planning department, emphasizes adding more housing geared to lower income residents, and emphasizes the need to keep Charleson Park in any plan.

"A deep sigh of relief," said Coun. Colleen Hardwick, who argued the proposal would have gone against the priniciples that informed the original building of the neighbourhood in the 1970s.

"The right thing is to build on this achievement, not destroy it."

The neighbourhood of False Creek South, as defined by the City of Vancouver. (City of Vancouver)

Storied neighbourhood history

The need to look at the neighbourhood's future was due to how it was originally developed.

Formerly industrial waterfront land, about 80 per cent of False Creek is owned by the City of Vancouver, with leases on a wide variety of housing complexes that are expiring in the next 15-25 years.

There are currently approximately 5,500 people living in False Creek South in a total of 1,849 housing units, and the proposal by the city's real estate department was to triple the number of units, with the majority of the new units being market strata or market rental, including a number of market towers on the edge of the neighbourhood.

8:13 Metro Matters: the debate over the False Creek South plan Justin McElroy speaks with Stephen Quinn about the controversy that open the neighbourhood to more market rental properties. 8:13

The concept for the neighbourhood also involved the demolition of a number of current co-ops, with current residents relocated to new buildings along Sixth Avenue.

"All the co-ops have been squeezed into a small space on Sixth Avenue. The rich will have a view of the ocean and the park. It's a type of segregation," argued Clara Salamanca, a False Creek South resident who was one of more than 170 people who registered to speak to council on the proposal.

While some criticized the plan for its potential to change the culture of the neighbourhood, it was also opposed by a number of non-profit housing organizations and business leaders for not providing more housing in a rare situation where the city owned all the vast majority of land in question.

Jennifer Wolowic, who leads the Strengthening Canadian Democracy initiative at the SFU Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue, said the way the plan went to council was unique and somewhat confusing, because of the lack of the details on how rezoning and lease negotiation would work if it was approved.

But she said a silver lining was how the uncertainty compelled people to engage in the process.

"Public hearings can actually empower citizen activists, and this is what we're seeing," she said.