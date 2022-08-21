Content
City and Concord Pacific divide up 6 False Creek lots previously earmarked for affordable housing

The city says the agreement clears the way for its plan to build more than 650 "affordable" homes on three undeveloped sites.

City gets cash, title to 3 non-market housing sites while developer gets full title to the remaining 3 sites

Karin Larsen · CBC News ·
A number of skyscrapers and boats are seen along False Creek in downtown Vancouver in this aerial shot.
Aerial view of False Creek and part of the Vancouver city skyline in 2021. The city says a new agreement signed with landowner Concord Pacific means plans to build 661 units of non-market housing in False Creek North can proceed. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The City of Vancouver says plans to build more than 650 "affordable" non-market homes on three undeveloped sites in False Creek North are going ahead after agreeing to a deal with landowner Concord Pacific to divide up six lots previously earmarked for non-marked housing.

The agreement gives the City of Vancouver title to three of the six lots, along with $110 million in cash contributions from Concord Pacific, according to a statement from the city. Concord Pacific is also waiving the city's $11 million option price on purchasing the three sites.

In turn, Concord Pacific receives unencumbered ownership to develop market housing on the remaining three sites.

The deal follows through on a memorandum of understanding the city signed with B.C. Housing and Concord Pacific in 2018.

The news release calls the development an "innovative land transaction agreement" that will also create opportunity for new public amenities in the False Creek North neighbourhood, including a firehall and child-care facility.

CBC has requested an interview with a city representative and B.C. Housing.

"We're excited to see progress being made toward securing much-needed housing in the heart of our city," said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

False Creek North is located primarily on the former Expo '86 lands in downtown Vancouver, bordered roughly by Columbia Street to the east and Granville Street to the west, between the north shore of False Creek and Pacific Avenue/Beatty Street.

Changes to zoning and the False Creek North official development plan are needed to proceed with the plan.

Public information sessions are scheduled on Feb. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roundhouse Community Centre.

    with files from Vincent Papequash

