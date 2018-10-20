It is a quote from Anne Shirley — yes, the one of Green Gables — channelling the poetic words of her creator, Lucy Maud Montgomery, that best sums up the autumn we're experiencing in British Columbia:

"I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers."

On the West Coast, an almost endless stretch of brilliant sunshine has provided a the perfect backdrop for photographers eager to capture fall's rich tapestry of colours.

We asked for your beautiful fall pictures and from all across the province, you delivered.

Nik Langroudi submitted this picture of Vancouver's Stanley Park seawall in fall colours. (Nik Langroudi )

Liron Gertzman, 18, an award-winning nature photographer based in Vancouver, says this fall has been particularly gorgeous.

"The fall leaves this year are just absolutely incredible," Gertzman said. "I'm a student at the University of British Columbia. Just around the UBC campus every day, I'm in awe of all those reds, oranges and yellows that I'm seeing all around me."

Brenda Jew submitted this photo of the leaves at the University of British Columbia campus. (Brenda Jew)

Gertzman says budding photographers can try and capture the colour of the leaves by using different amounts of light and the warm fall colours as background for other subjects.

"When I'm photographing birds and wildlife at this time of year, I'm often looking for those autumn leaves to put in the background."

Deb Booth captured the Nakusp Marina in its fall glory. (Deb Booth)

Ethan Hugh, who runs the Instagram account @myvancouverlife, says he's also taking advantage of this special autumn.

"We don't usually have this type of weather. Usually, when September and October comes, the rain starts falling. One windstorm would sweep all the leaves off the trees, but this year it's so special, we're actually getting some long stretches of quite dry sunny days. The leaves are staying on the trees and they're becoming such colourful, vibrant objects."

Vern Galette shot this photo at Greenwood Park in North Vancouver. (Vern Galette)

Hugh, who is originally from Toronto, says his Instagram is a great way to share moments with friends and family who don't live in the province.

"It's really just sharing how happy I am, I think, [and] to to share the joy that it's so beautiful here and we get to live here," he said.

"As we're going about our daily lives, going to work… we might take our surroundings for granted. This is kind of like a reminder and an appreciation."

Kisos Obomsaw captured this medley of colour at Harwood and Bute Streets in Vancouver. (Kisos Obomsaw )

With files from B.C. Today and Tina Lovgreen