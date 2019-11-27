Fallen tree halts service to Millennium SkyTrain Line in Coquitlam

SkyTrain service between Burquitlam Station and Coquitlam Central Station has been halted because of a fallen tree, according to Translink.

The Coast Mountain Bus Company is in the process of setting up a bus bridge in both directions to connect the two stations.

Riders looking for alternatives are encouraged to head to TransLink's Trip Planner.

The Expo and Canada Lines are not affected and are running normally.

Crews have been dispatched to remove the tree from the tracks.