As fall settles in Vancouver, leaves in vivid hues of yellow, orange and red take over the city.

The bright foliage stands out even more this year against the brilliant blue autumn skies and gleaming sun.

So far, it's been an exceptional October.

Park attendant, Paul Devitt, races against time to clear all the leaves in Stanley Park before the rain arrives, which is expected next Tuesday. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

We're currently on Day Seven of a sunny stretch in Vancouver, and the forecast calls for six more days before the rain arrives next Tuesday.

In Vancouver, there are approximately 150,000 street trees and 350,000 trees in parks, according to the city. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

According to CBC senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffee, it's not unusual for October to have these strong high-pressure ridges. But what is unusual is the mild weather. Temperatures have climbed to the mid teens this month.

While it may feel like we've broken some records in October, the record for consecutive days without measurable rain at Vancouver International Airport is 24 days, and dates back to 1986.

"But we might make top 10 driest," says Wagstaffee.

Send us your fall photos by Friday for a chance to be featured on our website.

Trees that produce the most leaves include red oaks, tulip trees, maples and ash. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

About 75 per cent of the trees in Vancouver are deciduous, leaf-bearing trees. Vancouver's most common tree is the maple, which accounts for roughly 25 per cent of the city's trees. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

An average of 5,000 tonnes of leaves are collected in Vancouver each year from 1,400 kilometres of city streets. The city uses 16 sweepers, four loaders, eight dump trucks, eight tow trucks and 12 pickup trucks to clear the leaves. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

