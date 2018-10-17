Spectacular shades of fall in Vancouver
It's Day 7 of sunshine in Metro Vancouver and the forecast calls for more sunny days
As fall settles in Vancouver, leaves in vivid hues of yellow, orange and red take over the city.
The bright foliage stands out even more this year against the brilliant blue autumn skies and gleaming sun.
So far, it's been an exceptional October.
We're currently on Day Seven of a sunny stretch in Vancouver, and the forecast calls for six more days before the rain arrives next Tuesday.
According to CBC senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffee, it's not unusual for October to have these strong high-pressure ridges. But what is unusual is the mild weather. Temperatures have climbed to the mid teens this month.
While it may feel like we've broken some records in October, the record for consecutive days without measurable rain at Vancouver International Airport is 24 days, and dates back to 1986.
"But we might make top 10 driest," says Wagstaffee.
Send us your fall photos by Friday for a chance to be featured on our website.
