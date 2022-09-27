Early fall heat wave shatters daily temperature records in 20 B.C. communities

Twenty daily temperature records tumbled across British Columbia on Monday as conditions in the province remained unseasonably warm for the first week of fall.

Environment Canada says a preliminary review of daily maximum temperatures shows records were set in areas from the south and central coasts to the central Interior and northeastern sections of B.C.

Squamish posted the highest daily record in the province at 29.9 C, smashing the previous high for Sept. 26 of 26.5 C posted in 1991.

Other hot spots included Port Alberni at 29.5 C, shattering the high of 27.8 C set more than a century ago in 1918.

The weather office shows rain is expected in many areas by Wednesday, but Lytton remains in the running to set a record as forecasters call for a Tuesday high of 32 C in the Fraser Canyon village.

Here is the list of locations where the daily temperature record for Sept. 26 were broken: