Early fall heat wave shatters daily temperature records in 20 B.C. communities
High in Squamish of 29.9 C broke former Sept. 26 record by 3.4 C
Twenty daily temperature records tumbled across British Columbia on Monday as conditions in the province remained unseasonably warm for the first week of fall.
Environment Canada says a preliminary review of daily maximum temperatures shows records were set in areas from the south and central coasts to the central Interior and northeastern sections of B.C.
Squamish posted the highest daily record in the province at 29.9 C, smashing the previous high for Sept. 26 of 26.5 C posted in 1991.
Other hot spots included Port Alberni at 29.5 C, shattering the high of 27.8 C set more than a century ago in 1918.
The weather office shows rain is expected in many areas by Wednesday, but Lytton remains in the running to set a record as forecasters call for a Tuesday high of 32 C in the Fraser Canyon village.
Here is the list of locations where the daily temperature record for Sept. 26 were broken:
- Abbotsford — 29.3 C. Old record of 27.2 C set in 1976, records in this area kept since 1944.
- Bella Bella — 21.2 C. Old record of 20 C set in 2014, records kept since 1977.
- Blue River — 23.9 C. Old record of 23.3 C set in 1976, records kept since 1946.
- Burns Lake — 25 C. Old record of 24.7 C set in 1991, records kept since 1949.
- Clinton — 23 C. Old record of 22 C set in 2003, records kept since 1974.
- Dawson Creek — 24.9 C. Old record of 24.5 C set in 1995, records kept since 1926.
- Gibsons — 26.3 C. Old record of 23.3 C set in 1949, records kept since 1949.
- Mackenzie — 22.9 C. Old record of 21.9 C set in 1991, records kept since 1971.
- Malahat — 25.8 C. Old record of 24 C set in 1991, records kept since 1986.
- Pitt Meadows — 29.3 C. Old record of 27.5 C set in 1991, records kept since 1874.
- Port Alberni — 29.5 C. Old record of 27.8 C set in 1918, records kept since 1900.
- Powell River — 25.9 C. Old record of 25 C set in 1991, records kept since 1924.
- Prince George — 24.2 C. Old record of 23.9 C set in 1927, records kept since 1912.
- Puntzi Mountain — 27.3 C. Old record of 26.5 C set in 2003, records kept since 1959.
- Richmond — 22.6 C. Old record of 22.4 C set in 1991, records kept since 1896.
- Sandspit — 20.2 C. Old record of 19.3 C set in 1996, records kept since 1945.
- Sechelt — 26.3 C. Old record of 23 C set in 1991, records kept since 1956.
- Squamish — 29.9 C. Old record of 26.5 C set in 1991, records kept since 1960.
- Tatlayoko Lake — 28 C. Old record of 27 C set in 1991, records kept since 1930.
- West Vancouver — 26.2 C. Old record of 25 C set in 1991, records kept since 1976.
with files from The Canadian Press
