Fog makes multi-day appearance in Metro Vancouver
British Columbia·Photos

People have been treated to misty early morning patches of fog throughout the Lower Mainland this week, but it won't last.

Ben Nelms · CBC News ·
Downtown Vancouver's skyline is visible above the fog, as seen from West Vancouver on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

With fog engulfing much of the South Coast during this week's morning hours, commuters have found themselves navigating through low visibility in some areas. 

"We've been seeing some classic fall radiation fog the past few mornings," says CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

"A strong high pressure has meant clear overnights that allow for heat to radiate away from the surface. And that not only cools the surface, but the air just above the surface. That section of the lower atmosphere actually gets cooled to saturation point and essentially surface clouds condense."

Autumn fog in Vancouver isn't uncommon, Wagstaffe says.

"Longer overnights as we head into the fall months usually allow for the right amount of cooling. Our strong high pressure system also has helped to lock in the fog from above."

Although the fog has been rolling into Vancouver for most of this week, it isn't going to stick around for much longer, as an unsettled period in the forecast will disrupt the foggy mornings.

A man walks through the financial district in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man walks on the sidewalk as the street is engulfed in fog during the early morning hours in downtown Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
People walk along Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Downtown office towers are pictured through fog on Wednesday morning. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A woman stands on the corner of Cambie Street and West Hastings Street in Vancouver on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A person crosses a street through morning fog on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A woman walks near Canada Place in Vancouver on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
The Woodward’s building is pictured through fog in the early morning hours on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
People walk by a heritage building at Hastings and Hornby streets in downtown Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Two people stop to look at fog-covered English Bay near Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Sailboats are pictured in English Bay on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
People walk through fog in the early morning hours in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

 

About the Author

Ben Nelms

Staff Photographer

Ben Nelms is an award-winning photojournalist based in Vancouver, B.C.

