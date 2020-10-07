Fog makes multi-day appearance in Metro Vancouver

With fog engulfing much of the South Coast during this week's morning hours, commuters have found themselves navigating through low visibility in some areas.

"We've been seeing some classic fall radiation fog the past few mornings," says CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

"A strong high pressure has meant clear overnights that allow for heat to radiate away from the surface. And that not only cools the surface, but the air just above the surface. That section of the lower atmosphere actually gets cooled to saturation point and essentially surface clouds condense."

Autumn fog in Vancouver isn't uncommon, Wagstaffe says.

"Longer overnights as we head into the fall months usually allow for the right amount of cooling. Our strong high pressure system also has helped to lock in the fog from above."

Although the fog has been rolling into Vancouver for most of this week, it isn't going to stick around for much longer, as an unsettled period in the forecast will disrupt the foggy mornings.

