Skip to Main Content
Change is in the air as Vancouver falls deeper into autumn
British Columbia·Photos

Change is in the air as Vancouver falls deeper into autumn

Almost one month since the Autumn equinox and trees are starting to change.

Photos of Vancouver's foliage shifting to fall

Ben Nelms · CBC News ·
A man bikes along the seawall with the Lions Gate bridge in the distance in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

As Vancouver prepares to face a looming winter, its greenery is showing its fall form. Temperatures are beginning to drop around the Lower Mainland, but there is still time to witness the autumn brilliance. 

A woman holds a leaf as she poses for a photo taken by her friend near George Wainborn Park in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man bikes along the seawall in Stanley Park in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A person paddles their kayak in False Creek in Vancouver, B.C. on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A family walks along a path in Sutcliffe Park in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Trees change colour in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver, B.C. on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Two people sit on a bench while drinking coffee on Granville Island in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Trees change colour at the start of fall in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man walks by vines on the side of an office building in Vancouver, B.C. on Oct. 8. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A person walks on Granville Island in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
People are pictured on the Ambleside pier in West Vancouver, B.C. on Oct. 9. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man plays basketball at David Lam park in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A woman wearing a surgical mask bikes past a hedge along the seawall in False Creek in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man rides his bicycle across a bridge in Sutcliffe Park in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
People paddle in False Creek in Vancouver, B.C. on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

 

About the Author

Ben Nelms

Staff Photographer

Ben Nelms is an award-winning photojournalist based in Vancouver, B.C.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Related Stories

    now