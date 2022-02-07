New B.C. Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon to run in Vancouver-Quilchena as former leader steps down

Two days after assuming the helm of the B.C. Liberal Party, Kevin Falcon says former leader Andrew Wilkinson will give up his seat in Vancouver-Quilchena, so Falcon can run there in a byelection.

"I'm excited about that opportunity," said the 59-year-old Monday in a virtual news conference from Victoria.

On Saturday, Falcon won 52 per cent of the vote to become the the third leader since 2017 of a party that has lost two consecutive elections after holding power for 16 years.

Under Wilkinson, the B.C. Liberals were reduced to 28 seats.

Falcon said it would be up to Premier John Horgan to decide when the byelection would be held.

The new Liberal leader will be inheriting the challenge of winning back urban voters in the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver, where the party lost seats in the last election. (B.C. Liberals)

Also on Monday, Falcon appointed rivals from the leadership race into key critic positions.

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross, who was second to Falcon in the leadership race, was appointed as energy critic.

"I can't think of anybody in our caucus that has more respect," said Falcon.

He named Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee critic for Indigenous relations and Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield, the only female leadership candidate, critic for environment and climate change.

'The unanimity'

Falcon said he was inspired by the cohesiveness of the party in his first caucus meeting.

"One of the things that makes me so happy today is is the unanimity that was shown as we had our first caucus meeting," he said.

Falcon said Shirley Bond would continue as the official Opposition leader in the legislature so he can focus on travelling the province to meet with voters and rebuild the party.

Todd Stone will be the new house leader, while Peter Milobar takes over the role of finance critic from Mike Bernier.

Standing on record

Falcon responded to questions on Monday that, as a key member of the Christy Clark cabinet, he did not represent a new direction for the Liberals.

His former portfolios included transportation, health, finance and deputy premier.

Falcon said he would rebuild the party by highlighting the successes of the former governments he was part of.

"I will put our record in government ... against the NDP any day of the week," he said, "I'm quite happy to talk about our record. I accept the good with the bad."

He also said that during the leadership race he was able to help attract thousands of new party members.

Falcon held a seat in Surrey for three terms before deciding not to run in the 2013 election.

The leadership race was defined by the party's need to rebuild, become more diverse and finding a way to win more seats in urban ridings.

Falcon said he left politics to spend more time with his young family. He has been working in the private sector with a Vancouver investment and property development firm.

Falcon finished second in the 2011 leadership contest, losing to Christy Clark, who served as premier until the party lost power.

The B.C. Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party and have described themselves as "a made-in-B.C. free enterprise coalition."