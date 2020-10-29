Fake Uber driver accused of sexual assault may have had more victims: police

Vancouver police are seeking more potential victims of sexual assault involving a man who they believe posed as an Uber driver.

Langley, B.C., resident Hirdeypal Batth, 24, was charged on Oct. 22 with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to a file this past August, the Vancouver Police Department said in a written statement.

The alleged offences happened near Oak Street and King Edward Avenue in Vancouver on Aug. 26.

Police believe Batth, who drove a white 2020 Land Rover, had posed as the victim's Uber driver.

Police say Batth had posed as an Uber driver in his white 2020 Land Rover. (Vancouver Police Department)

"We believe that Batth may have targeted other victims," said Const. Tania Visintin in the statement.

"Investigators are expanding their focus to look at crimes that occurred outside of Vancouver and are urging any other victims to please come forward."

In 2017, Batth was convicted of sexually assaulting a victim, in a crime that has similarities to the allegations in current investigation.

Batth remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.