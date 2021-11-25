Fake nurse with long history of impersonation worked at Vancouver hospital for a year, police say

A woman with a long history of impersonation in other parts of Canada has been arrested and charged in Vancouver for allegedly posing as a nurse while working at B.C. Women's Hospital for a year.

Brigitte Cleroux, 49, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and personation with intent, according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department.

Investigators say Cleroux used the name of a real nurse to gain employment at the hospital, where she provided care to patients from June 2020 to June 2021.

"We don't yet know how many people in Vancouver may have received treatment from the fraudulent nurse, but we're working with the Provincial Health Services Authority to identify patients who may have had contact with her," VPD Const. Tania Visintin said in the statement.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives confirmed that it issued a warning about Cleroux in June, but that warning stated her name as Melanie Smith or Melanie Cleroux.

According to a recent investigation by CBC reporters in Ottawa, Cleroux has a 30-year record of impersonating professionals including nurses and teachers.

She was charged in Ottawa this summer after she allegedly faked being a nurse at a medical and dental clinic in the country's capital. Vancouver officers say they worked closely with the Ottawa Police Service on their investigation.

Cleroux's charges in the Ottawa case include assault with a weapon and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, allegedly for administering medication and injections to patients who had no idea she wasn't certified to do so.

Court records show that while Cleroux once attended nursing school in the U.S., she did not complete it and was never licensed to practise.

Her crimes date back to at least 1991, when she was charged with impersonation and forgery in Quebec at just 19 years of age.

Vancouver police say she is currently in custody awaiting her next court appearance.