Supreme Court decision paves way for possible acquittal of dozens of old-growth logging protesters

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the Crown's appeal of a B.C. court decision that acquitted a protester of criminal contempt for participating in a blockade around old-growth logging on Vancouver Island.

In its decision Thursday, the country's highest court dismissed prosecutors' appeal application and awarded costs to the demonstrator, who now uses the name Emily Henderson.

As is customary, the high court did not provide reasons for its ruling.

Henderson was cleared of contempt in February when a B.C. Supreme Court found RCMP officers only read a shortened version of an injunction to hundreds of protesters, including Henderson, who were arrested at the Fairy Creek logging blockade on southern Vancouver Island.

Justice Douglas Thompson ruled the abbreviated script used by the officers didn't contain enough information to give protesters "actual knowledge'' of the injunction contents and prove the demonstrators were "wilfully blind'' to its terms.

The court's decision is a victory for demonstrators in confirming officers' script did not pass the legal test. It could also set the stage for more acquittals like Henderson's, as Mounties used the same script in hundreds of other arrests at the blockade.

The decision also means there are no legal avenues left for the Crown to challenge Henderson's acquittal.

Anti-logging protesters at Fairy Creek on Sept. 29, 2021. Protest camps were first set up in August 2020 close to an area earmarked for logging that included old-growth trees. (Ken Mizokoshi/CBC)

The B.C. Prosecution Service withdrew contempt charges against 11 old-growth logging protesters in April, but many similar cases remain before the court.

The Fairy Creek protest began after logging permits were granted in 2020 allowing Teal Cedar Products to cut timber, including old-growth trees, in areas including the Fairy Creek watershed northeast of Port Renfrew, B.C.

Protest camps were set up close to the cutting site in August 2020 and injunctions aimed at preventing interference with logging or forestry crews followed the next year.

Confrontations escalated in 2021, leading to RCMP intervention and what is considered one of the most extensive acts of civil disobedience in Canadian history as more than 1,100 demonstrators were arrested.

Protesters' camper vans and RCMP SUVs are pictured at the Fairy Creek blockades on Vancouver Island on Sept. 29, 2021. (Ken Mizokoshi/CBC)

A five-month injunction to stop old-growth logging protesters from blockading logging access to the forest was first granted in April 2021 and then extended for a year after that.

The Rainforest Flying Squad, an activist group, said more than 400 Fairy Creek arrestees were charged with criminal contempt following the extended protest, with 210 charges still before the courts.