B.C. extends deferral of old growth logging in Vancouver Island's Fairy Creek watershed

The B.C. government says it has reached an agreement with the Pacheedaht First Nation to defer old-growth logging for another two years in Vancouver Island's Fairy Creek watershed, which is located in the First Nation's territories.

Deferral has been extended to Feb. 1, 2025

The Canadian Press ·
The tops of old growth trees are seen among the clouds in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
An order deferring old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island has been extended to Feb. 1, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

The British Columbia government has extended an order deferring old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island.

The extension to Feb. 1, 2025, applies to the order issued two years ago at the request of the Pacheedaht First Nation, whose territories encompass the entire watershed.

A statement from the Ministry of Forests says the deferral protects just under 12 square kilometres of timber on Crown land within the watershed.

It says the province and First Nation will continue collaborating on long-term forest management of the Fairy Creek region, including management of old-growth forests.

When it announced the initial deferral in 2021, the province said the postponement to old-growth logging would allow Pacheedaht titleholders time to build resource-stewardship plans for their lands.

Almost 1,200 opponents of old-growth logging were arrested at Fairy Creek after an injunction preventing interference with harvesting operations was issued and then extended in 2021, prompting B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau to call the protest the largest act of civil disobedience in Canadian history.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has since withdrawn contempt charges against several of those accused of violating the injunction, and is expected to drop more charges, after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled RCMP made arrests without properly informing demonstrators of the injunction details.

With files from CBC News

