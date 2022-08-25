Man faces 5 charges after unprovoked attacks and home invasion, Vancouver police say

Police say charges have been approved against a 21-year-old Vancouver man following a series of unprovoked attacks on one night and a violent home invasion less than two days later.

Martin Lamb has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of break and enter.

Three of the charges, announced Thursday, are related to three separate attacks from the night of Aug. 18 in the city's Fairview neighbourhood, which includes Granville Island.

Police said the first attack happened just after 6:30 p.m. PT near the False Creek seawall under the Cambie Street Bridge.

A 70-year-old man was approached from behind, tackled to the ground, then punched and kicked several times by an unknown man.

Police blocked off an area of West Broadway near Alder Street in Vancouver on Aug. 18, after a woman was stabbed while walking her dog. (David Ball/CBC)

About 45 minutes later, around 7:15 p.m. PT, a 33-year-old woman was walking her dog in a laneway near West 11th Avenue and Spruce Street when she was approached from behind and punched in the face.

Police say the third attack happened just before 8:45 p.m., when a 23-year-old woman was stabbed as she walked near West Broadway and Alder Street. She suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury.

Break and enter, too

In announcing the charges Thursday, police also said Lamb had been charged in connection with a home invasion early on Aug. 20.

Police said a 54-year-old woman suffered serious and life-threatening injuries after she was attacked inside her Riley Park home.

Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release that the attacker was arrested after fleeing the home and was later connected to the three previous assaults.

Lamb is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Thursday.