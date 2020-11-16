Maple Ridge elementary school closed for repairs after weekend break-in involving 2 youths

A 12-year-old has been arrested and a 10-year-old has been identified in relation to a break and enter at Fairview elementary in Maple Ridge over the weekend, according to police.

The school has been closed while "substantial property damage" is repaired, Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a written statement.

Police were called to the school on 206 Street near 122 Avenue on Sunday at around 7:30 a.m., after motion sensors were triggered.

Officers, along with a police dog, searched the school, where they found extensive damage and vandalism, the statement said.

Police said a 12-year-old and 10-year-old were identified as suspects and the 12-year-old was arrested.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development is involved, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public or students at Fairview elementary.