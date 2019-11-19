Talks continue as professors walk the picket line for 12th straight day at University of Northern B.C.
Thousands of students affected by faculty strike
Professors at the University of Northern B.C. are still on the picket line as a faculty strike stretched into a 12th day Monday.
University administrators and the faculty association remain at the bargaining table.
The strike affects about 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
400 faculty on strike
About 400 faculty, including professors, senior lab instructors and librarians have been walking the picket line since Nov. 7.
So have several hundred university support staff, members of CUPE, who are honouring the picket line.
The biggest sticking point is a faculty demand for wages comparable to other small, research universities, like Trent, Thompson Rivers, and the University of Lethbridge.
'Angry'
CUPE member John Orlowsky walked the picket line outside a UNBC satellite in downtown Prince George Monday.
"I'm angry because the issues were the same issues when the faculty were on strike four years ago," said Orlowsky.
"These issues have been boiling and simmering away for the last four years and the administration has done zip to address them. And now they're on strike again for the same reasons we were four years ago."
The administration has declined to comment while talks are underway.
