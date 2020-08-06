Face masks will be made mandatory on public transit across much of B.C.

Face masks will be mandatory on transit across much of the province starting Aug. 24, TransLink and BC Transit announced Thursday.

In a statement, TransLink said the move is "essential" to ensuring people feel confident riding transit as the province's economy reopens and more people resume commuting.

"Physical distancing is not always going to be possible on transit, particularly once more riders return to the system," TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in the statement.

"We believe this step is important to bring many of our riders back. We've listened to transit users who want to see face coverings made mandatory on transit vehicles."

BC Transit says it will also mandate face masks on its buses in the province starting Aug. 24.

"We recognize the advice from health professionals, including Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, has been to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible including on transit vehicles," the company said in a statement.

The new policy will be implemented "as an educational step" without enforcement and the company will work to ensure riders are aware of the requirement in the coming weeks, BC Transit said.

Transit Police will be able to enforce signage and rules requiring face masks on transit, but the initial focus of the policy will be on awareness and education, TransLink said.

Children under the age of five and anyone who can't wear a face mask or covering due to a medical condition will be exempt from the policy, both authorities said.