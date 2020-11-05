Woman who refused to wear face mask removed from Tsawwassen ferry by police

BC Ferries says a woman refusing to wear a face mask while on board a ferry set to depart the Tsawwassen terminal Wednesday morning had to be removed from the ship.

"A customer with a history of disruptive behaviour was causing a disturbance on board," said BC Ferries spokesperson Astrid Chang.

Delta police confirm they were called to the terminal at 11 a.m. and escorted the woman to another location in Delta without issue.

The incident caused the ferry to be delayed by about one hour.

Delta police and BC Ferries did not release any other details.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Ferries has introduced a policy that all passengers must wear non-medical masks or face coverings when at terminals and on board ferries except: